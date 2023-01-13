KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is looking for volunteers for its wreath retrieval event.

The event will take place Saturday, January 14, at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 SH-195. No registration is required to participate.

The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery and its volunteers prepared and placed more than 12,000 wreaths at the cemetery last November as part of the annual Wreath Project. The organization says the retrieval is the final event – where the wreaths are picked up, sorted and loaded onto trucks for storage until next November.

Participants should anticipate traffic, and should arrive early. Limited event parking will be available at the cemetery. Park and ride will also be available from Texas A&M – Central Texas from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Ever since the cemetery opened in 2006, the community has come together every holiday season to prepare, lay and retrieve wreaths for each grave in memory and honor of those laid to rest. The Wreath Project is wholly supported by donations and volunteers.

For more information about supporting the Wreath Project, you can visit wreathsforvets.org.