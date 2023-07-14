TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple has been chosen as one of 16 towns competing to be featured in Season 14 of The Daytripper!

The Daytripper is a travel blog and podcast featuring Chet and “the crew” as they explore Texas, from well-known landmarks to the obscure dives and hideaways of every corner of the Lone Star State.

According to the City of Temple, The Daytripper announced the Season 14 Location Drop in a YouTube video posted on Friday. In the video, Chet announced the draft picks for the finale of Season 14’s Viewer’s Choice Episode.

The first round of picks includes Grand Prairie vs. Denison, Terrell vs. Temple, San Antonio vs. Zapata, Karnes City vs. McAllen, Galveston vs. Rusk, Jasper vs. Texarkana, El Paso vs. Menard and Comanche vs. Del Rio. Winners will progress to the next round each week until the championship declares a winner.

The City of Temple says that voting on the first round of picks will last one week. The voting form can be found here. The Daytripper will announce the winners of the first round on their social media pages.