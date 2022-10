TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The westbound right lane on W. Adams Avenue, from the area near 7075 W. Adams Avenue to Old Waco Road, is closed for the construction of a turn lane and sidewalk.

The City of Temple says this closure is expected to be in place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily from through Wednesday, October 26.

(Courtesy: City of Temple)

Access will be maintained to area businesses. Travelers are urged to use caution in this area and to pay attention to all traffic control devices.