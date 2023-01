KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has closed W.S. Young Drive bridge, from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Atkinson Avenue, due to icy conditions.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the area. Killeen will have a low amount of impact and most roads should remain passable – but some icing may occur on other elevated surfaces, and bridges may close during this time.

Travelers are urged to use extreme caution when traveling.