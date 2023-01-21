Killeen (FOX 44) — A Killeen apartment building is partially closed because a wall collapsed Thursday evening.

Firefighters went to 512 W. Green Avenue after receiving a call about the wall collapse. They found an exterior brick facade wall on the back of the two-story building had separated from the main structure.

While no injuries were reported, firefighters evacuated the building and the surrounding area. They were concerned the entire building would collapse.

When Killeen building inspectors arrived, they decided the building was unsafe and uninhabitable. The city’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management went to work with the building’s owner and management to find emergency shelter for residents of the building.

On Friday, inspectors returned to the building and advised the owner to consult with a structural engineer to determine if the building is safe for people to move back in.