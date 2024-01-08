KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen will open the Killeen Arts and Activities Center to provide an emergency, overnight warming center for those in need this Monday and Tuesday night.

The Arts and Activities Center is located on 801 N. 4th Street, with its street entrance doors located at 116 East Sprott Street. It will open to those in need at 8 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday. It will then reopen at 8 p.m. Tuesday and close at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The Center will provide shelter to those in need, and if no one is utilizing the service by 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close each night at that time.

The City says warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold, so no beds or showers are provided. The City of Killeen’s policy is to open a warming center if the temperature or wind chill factor is forecasted to fall below 32 degrees. After checking with the National Weather Service, the decision is made as early as possible, and no later than 3 p.m. on the day an overnight center would be opened.

City of Killeen buildings are always open to the public and available for warming (and cooling off) during each facility’s normal business hours. Those buildings include City Hall, libraries, the Recreation Center and Police Headquarters. The city requires all community members and visitors at our public facilities to adhere to a code of conduct.

The City relies on partnering with organizations to operate warming and cooling centers, so if organizations like churches or community groups are able and willing to open their facilities and provide volunteers during the center’s operational hours, they can contact the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at (254) 501-7706.