KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen will open the Killeen Arts and Activities Center to provide an emergency, overnight warming center for those in need.

The Arts and Activities Center, located at 801 N. 4th Street, will open to those in need at 8 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday. If no one is using the service by 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close.

The City says warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold, so no beds or showers are provided. The policy is to open a warming center if the temperature or wind chill factor is forecasted to fall below 32 degrees. After checking with the National Weather Service, the decision is made as early as possible, and no later than 3 p.m. on the day an overnight center would be opened.

City of Killeen buildings are always open to the public and available for warming (and cooling off) during each facility’s normal business hours. Those buildings include City Hall, libraries, the Recreation Center and Police Headquarters. The city requires all community members and visitors at public facilities to abide by a code of conduct.

The City says it relies on partnering with organizations to operate warming and cooling centers, so if organizations like churches or community groups are able and willing to open their facilities and provide volunteers during the center’s operational hours, they can contact the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at (254) 501-7706.