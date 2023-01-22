Killeen (FOX 44) — The City of Killeen is working with the Moss Rose Center to help those in need of a warm place to stay Sunday night. FOX 44 Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick says the temperature is expected to drop to the freezing point overnight.

The Moss Rose Center will be a warming center from 6 p.m. Sunday evening to Monday, Jan. 23rd at 9 a.m. The location is 1103 East Avenue E.

Dinner will also be provided at the center. If no one is utilizing the service by 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening, the warming center will close.

If you would like to donate supplies or food to the Moss Rose Center, please call (254) 327-1164.

City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold. The center does not offer full sheltering services, as no beds, bedding material, or showers are provided.