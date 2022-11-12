Temple (FOX 44) — The City of Temple announced Saturday that two shelters would be open because freezing temperatures are expected overnight.

The first shelter is at the Salvation Army Center, 419 W. Ave. G at 3 p.m. Dinner and breakfast will be provided. Service animals are accepted inside. The shelter will close Sunday morning following breakfast.

The second shelter is at Impact Church from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The address is 306 E. Adams Ave. Dinner and breakfast will be provided and pets are accepted.