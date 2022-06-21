HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Arrest warrants have been issued in the alleged overnight abduction of a two-month-old girl in Harker Heights.

A man walked in to the Harker Heights Police Department on Sunday night with a complaint against Rotoyia and Runnesha Vertison, both of Harker Heights, refusing to return his two-month-old daughter, Winter Jones, to him.



Rotoyia (left) and Runnesha Vertison. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

Through investigative efforts, the department coordinated to have an Amber Alert issued, and suspects along with the infant were believed to be at a residence in Irving, Texas.

Winter Jones. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

Irving Police Officers were able to find the suspects and Winter at the residence, and Winter was found safe, unharmed, and later reunited with the father. Warrants for the arrest of Rotoyia and Runnesha Vertison were obtained and issued by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400, option 2, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 1-254-526-8477.