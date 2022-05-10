BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: As of Tuesday morning, WCID 1 is back to full treatment and delivery capacity.

The Stage 1 drought restrictions enacted in April by the Brazos River Authority, which seek a voluntary reduction of five percent due to lower-than-normal lake levels and a severe drought projection, are still in effect.

All other restrictions placed in effect to assist with the recent power outage and the prior 48″ main break can be released at this time.

For questions related to the status of the WCID 1 water treatment system, you can contact Bell County WCID 1 General Manager Ricky Garrett at 254-501-9243.