Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a student accused of bringing a weapon to the high school Wednesday morning.

Temple Independent School District says a student reported to a school resource officer at 7:45 a.m. that he thought another student had a weapon in his backpack.

School officials placed the campus on a secure hold until the officer found the student. The district says the officer did find a weapon and placed the student in custody.

The school called Temple Police to assist in the investigation and ensure the building was secure. Temple PD lifted the secure hold just before 9 a.m.

Temple PD and Temple ISD is not saying what kind of weapon was found or releasing the name of the student.

