TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Submissions are now being accepted for the City of Temple’s second annual Merry & Bright Holiday Lights Tour & Contest!

The City says that the contest is a fun way to celebrate the holiday season. Participants can transform their homes into a winter wonderland with bright lights, festive displays and holiday decorations! All they have to do is snap a photo and submit their entries.

All entries will be uploaded to the event website, allowing the public to view and vote for their favorite decorated house. The entry with the most votes will be declared the winner, and will receive a keepsake award presented by Mayor Tim Davis.

If you would like to enter the contest, you can visit templetx.gov/holidaylights and submit photos along with your address. Submissions will be accepted until November 30!