Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police say an 18-year-old man and a juvenile were taken into custody following a chase through neighborhood streets. The chase reached high speeds and resulted in a crash after the car went through a yard where children were playing.

Bond has been set at a total of $200,000 for 18-year-old Navi Rai Gregory, who remained in the Bell County Jail on Friday following the Tuesday evening incident.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was about 7:07 p.m. Tuesday that officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Pennington Drive and Stan Schlueter Loop for a traffic violation.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, leading officers on a chase throughout residential areas at speeds in excess of 60-70 miles per hour at times.

Police said the driver continued to evade officers, disregarding street signs and traffic laws until the vehicle entered the lawn of a residence where children were playing at the end of a driveway and struck a parked vehicle in the street.

The suspect vehicle then continued into a dead end, where both the driver and a passenger attempted to flee on foot. Officers gave chase and were able to take the driver into custody, along with a juvenile age passenger.

Gregory was taken to the Killeen City Jail, then Thursday taken to the Bell County Jail – where he remained on Friday. He is charged with felony evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence.