Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – Temple Police made quick work of locating a suspect after a homeowner reported an unusual theft.

At 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 200 block of East Downs Street. The victim reported a man had taken copper, pipe and wiring from a home at this location. Within minutes, police found a man on a bicycle carrying a bucket with copper in it and took him into custody.

He was identified as 46-year-old Andre Giden. He was transported to the Bell County Jail.