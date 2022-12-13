Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 28-year-old woman is being held on a $100,000 bond, and is accused of beating another woman in the head with a pistol several times.

Stephanie Perez remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Saturday evening incident.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Lowes Boulevard. The victim told officers she was at this location for a child exchange with her child’s father.

During the exchange, she said the father wanted to discuss something the victim was not willing to talk about. As the victim was walking back to her own vehicle, a woman described as the child’s father’s girlfriend got out of their car and followed the victim.

When the victim declined to talk with her, the victim told police she pulled out a handgun and threatened her with it – then is accused of striking the victim more than once in the back of the head with the weapon before going back to the other car and leaving with the child’s father.

The victim was able to provide police with a description of the vehicle, which officers found later. Police said that a traffic stop was conducted, the vehicle was searched and a handgun was recovered.

The woman in the car, identified as Perez, was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail – later being transferred to Bell County.