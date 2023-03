TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help identifying a woman accused of breaking into a vehicle.

The department is attempting to identify the woman pictured below. She was seen breaking into the vehicle around 9:25 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of S. 27 Street.

(Courtesy: Temple Police Department) (Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

If you have any information, you can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.