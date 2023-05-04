Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has indicted a 25-year-old Temple woman on charges that she chased a woman with a knife, then threw it into a crowd including those trying to intervene.

Crystal Angelique Bonilla-Hernandez was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident which occurred in early March.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Wolf Street at 12:39 p.m. on March 8 regarding a report of a woman threatening people with a knife. An arrest affidavit stated that when they got there, they saw a woman on a second story landing shouting down on a crowd of people in the parking lot below. As the officer watched, he saw the woman throw a knife into the crowd.

The affidavit stated that as the officer approached, the woman retreated into an apartment and grabbed another knife. She was eventually convinced by officers to drop the knife, and was detained.

The affidavit stated that when officers spoke with witnesses, a woman told them that when she was at work, the window to her apartment was broken. She confronted the woman about it – at which time she said the woman grabbed a knife and started chasing her.

She said she was afraid she would be killed and ran down the stairs into the parking lot. Other residents of the complex told officers that they saw the victim being chased, and that the victim appeared terrified. Other residents intervened with the affidavit, stating they told officers that everyone present was threatened with the knife – which was eventually thrown into the crowd.

Bonilla-Hernandez was transported to the Bell County Jail and remained there until the Grand Jury session – with her bond set at $100,000.