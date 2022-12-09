Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 29-year-old Killeen woman is being held on $100,000 bond, accused of using a vehicle and a gun to try to prevent a car from being repossessed.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it happened back on September 12 in the 400 block of West Green Avenue.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a person with a gun.

When police got there, the victim told them he was repossessing a vehicle when a woman pointed a gun at his face.

He told officers the tow truck was equipped with cameras and had captured the entire incident.

Police were told the woman had arrived in a separate vehicle and had blocked the tow truck, then pointed the gun at him demanding that he stop the tow.

Miramontez said the video was recovered and showed the woman step out from the passenger seat with the weapon, pulling back the slide on the weapon and pointing it at the victim.

Police developed a possible identification of the woman and obtained an arrest warrant for Sharell Lashone Walker.

Wednesday members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force of the U-S Marshal Service located Walker on West Green Avenue and took her into custody.

She was later taken to the Bell County Jail where she remained Friday.