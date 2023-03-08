Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – U.S. Marshals have arrested a 25-year-old man listed as a suspect in the assault and threatening of a Killeen woman as she held a child.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task for located Artorion Marquette Williams in the 2800 block of Lorraine in Temple on Tuesday and took him into custody without incident – transporting him to the Bell County Jail.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was back on February 23 that officers were called regarding a violent domestic incident at a residence in the 1600 block of White Avenue. Dispatch relayed to the officers that the suspect displayed a firearm and left the scene.

Miramontez said when the officers got there, the victim told them the man came to her home and attempted to have sex with her – grabbing her and causing pain. The victim said she told the suspect he was hurting her and asked him to leave, which started an argument.

Police said the suspect swung a closed fist punch at her that she was able to block. She told police he then pulled out a handgun and cocked it several times as the argument continued, pointing it at her face while she held her child.

As the officers concluded their investigation, they obtained an arrest warrant on Monday for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Williams was found by the Marshals on Tuesday and was arrested.

Bond had not been set on the charge as of Wednesday afternoon, and Williams remained in jail on that charge and three other charges out of Harker Heights – including for theft and failure to appear in court.