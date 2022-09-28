Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old woman from Lott has been arrested on charges of theft over $30,000 in connection with the reported theft of a U-Haul truck.

Kimberly Nicole Krumnow was arrested by Belton Police on a warrant out of Temple tied to an incident reported last March.

Temple Police took the report regarding the renting of a GMC Box Truck which was not returned on its due date of March 1. Krumnow was identified in the complaint as having rented the truck.

On April 6, Dallas Police found the stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of South Buckner Boulevard. The vehicle was unoccupied when it was found.

Temple Police investigators obtained the arrest warrant for Krumnow, who was picked up when spotted by Belton officers on Tuesday.

She remained in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, with her bond set at $75,000.