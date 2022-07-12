Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 47-year-old Harker Heights woman charged with attempting to force her way into a Killeen home, plus damaging a car and the home.

Jennifer Rae White remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, where she was taken after being arrested in connection with a Friday incident.

It was around 9:15 a.m. when officers were sent to the 700 block of Stetson Avenue on a reported burglary in progress. They were told a woman was trying to force her way into the residence to beat up or otherwise assault the occupant.

Police were told the woman was irate, and started to beat on the residence and the victim’s vehicle with a hammer as she yelled for the victim to come outside.

Officers were able to take her into custody, and she was transported first to the Killeen City Jail – then transferred to Bell County. White was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent other felony.