Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 23-year-old Killeen woman has been charged with injury to a child after an infant was punched during an argument between two women.

Kenya Kenea Lundy was arrested following a Killeen Police Department investigation into the Saturday incident.

KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to the 2700 block of Spring Rose Circle at 5:43 p.m. Saturday in reference to an assault. Officers were told that Lundy had gotten into an altercation with another woman at that location. At one point the other woman picked up the infant with Lundy accused of then punching the infant while punching the other woman.

Following their investigation, Lundy was arrested on charges of injury to a child, taken first to the Killeen City Jail, then transferred to Bell County where she remained Wednesday with her bond set at $100,000.