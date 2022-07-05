Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police have charged a 25-year-old woman with stabbing her husband in the top of his head with a kitchen knife.

Bond was set at a total of $110,000 for Jordane Shayne Pryor, who remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Bermuda Drive at 5:13 a.m. Saturday in reference to a domestic disturbance. When they got there, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was transported to Advent Health Hospital, with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were told the victim and his spouse were involved in a argument which was turning physical. Police said the victim attempted to get away, when the suspect allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife.

The police report stated the victim attempted to take the knife away from her as she threatened him with it, then turned and ran toward the front door to get away. As he attempted to unlock the door, he was stabbed in the top of his head.

A struggle broke out, with the victim finally being able to open the door and run out.

Police were able to find the suspect and took her into custody – taking her first to the Killeen City Jail, then transferring her to the Bell County facility on charges of assault cases bodily injury to a family member and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.