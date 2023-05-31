Killeen, TX (FOX 44) – A 41-year-old woman has died after a single car crash in Killeen.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Stan Schlueter Loop at approximately 10:14 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a single vehicle rollover crash. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying along the shoulder of the roadway. She was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Lexus NX 350 was traveling westbound on W. Stan Schlueter Loop at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, and it went off the roadway. The vehicle hit landscape fixtures – causing it to roll. The driver was found not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Amanda Elizabeth Love, who succumbed to her injuries at the hospital and was pronounced dead by the Justice of Peace Cliff Coleman.

Investigators with the Killeen Police Department’s Traffic Unit continue to investigate.