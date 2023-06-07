KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Benttree Drive at approximately 4:22 a.m. on Monday, May 29 in reference to a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

The victim, identified as Brook Elaine Ball, succumbed to her injuries on Monday, June 5, and was pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey at 4:32 p.m.

This is the fifth Murder for the City of Killeen in 2023. No arrests have been made.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. If you have any information about this incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

This investigation is ongoing.