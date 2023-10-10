Belton, Tx (FOX44) – An elderly woman has died in an early Tuesday morning house fire in Belton.

Firefighters were called to a reported house fire in the 500 block of East Avenue Q at 2:40 a.m. The first units on the scene reported seeing flames coming from the back corner of the house and from the roof.

The victim was described as being in her seventies. Her identity was being withheld Tuesday morning pending notification of next of kin. One other person in the home at the time managed to escape.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation at midday Tuesday, with firefighters saying it appeared to have started in the dining or kitchen area of the home. While the specific cause was not yet determined, it was believed the fire was accidental.

Fire units remained on the scene until shortly after 6:00 a.m.