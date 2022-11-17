BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A hit-and-run collision occurred on Interstate 14 on Thursday morning, killing a 30-year-old woman. DPS have identified the woman as Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, of Lampasas.

Troopers say Pope was trying to cross I-14 on foot and failed to yield to a 2013 Dodge pick-up and it hit her. The driver, a 46-year-old man from Copperas Cove stopped to help.

That’s when troopers say another vehicle struck Pope in the inside lane and kept going east. They are not sure if the driver knew what had been hit.

A Justice of the Peace pronounced Pope dead at 6:45 a.m.

DPS Troopers are investigating the crash and attempting to identify the second driver.

Texas DPS would like to remind pedestrians that it is unlawful to cross an interstate on foot. If stranded on the interstate Texas law requires one to walk toward traffic on the improved shoulder until one can safely exit the freeway.