KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Killeen on Sunday night.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:58 p.m. to a 9-1-1 call in reference to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at S. Fort Hood Road Street and West Lane. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from serious injuries. Officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 10:43 p.m.

The suspect driver fled the scene in a light-colored pickup prior to officers’ arrival. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.