TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Temple shooting.

Temple Police officers responded to a report around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday of a gunshot victim in the 600 block of N. Second Street. When officers arrived, they found one woman dead from a gunshot wound. One male suspect was also found, and is in custody.

These individuals have not been identified, as next-of-kin notification is pending.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.