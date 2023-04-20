Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old Killeen woman who has been in jail since June 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of a man police say was set up for a robbery.

Breez Breann Collier was one of three people arrested only a few days after the fatal shooting of Shareef Ali-Barnett on June 14, 2020. All three have now entered guilty pleas in the case. Jessica Hampton was sentenced to 36 years after her plea in December. Both women were indicted on the murder charges in September 2020. The third person was a juvenile at the time of the shooting and pled to manslaughter.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive on the day of the shooting in reference to a 9-1-1 call about shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Ali-Barnett, lying at the intersection of Florence Road and Evergreen Drive with a gunshot wound and not breathing.

Investigators say forensic evidence and surveillance video pointed them to the two women.

In addition to the murder charge, Collier also entered guilty pleas to separate charges of sexual assault of a child and was given a sentence of ten years, and to a charge of possession of a controlled substance under one gram with a state jail sentence of 15 months. The sentences were ordered served concurrently.

Collier remained in the Bell County Jail, with her bond set at $1 million since being booked in on June 22, 2020.