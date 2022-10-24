Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall.

A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of West Adams about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on a disturbance call about a woman cursing and yelling at customers.

When they got inside, customers pointed toward one of the aisles -where a woman, later identified as Ashley Chandelle Allen, started running.

After a chase around the inside of the store, officers cornered the woman and managed to take her into custody.

As the officers were escorting her out of the store, they were told that Allen was seen following a woman and her two-year-old child into the restrooms. Witnesses told police that the woman crawled under the stall where the woman and child were and grabbed the toddler, shouting profanities and calling the toddler “her baby.”

The woman with the child ran out of the restroom and spotted a fireman who was in the store, and went to management to get help. Police reported there was a red mark on the toddler’s face where he was grabbed, and said the woman appeared to be possibly high on methamphetamine at the time.

Allen was banned from the store and taken to the Bell County Jail, with police pursuing charges of attempted kidnapping and injury to a child.