Killeen, Texas (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $150,000 for a man Killeen police say held a woman captive who was sexually assaulted over two days late in February.

KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said 43-year-old ramon Justin Williams was located in the 700 block of Copperas Cove by members of the US Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive task Force and brought back to Bell County to face charges of aggravated sexual assault.

The investigation began back on March 1 when officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Success Drive in reference to a domestic violence complaint.

Through their investigation, officers were told the victim was sexually assaulted by a man while he held her down to the point that she could not breathe.

Police say she was assaulted multiple times at a residence in Killeen on February 27.

The victim told officers that the man had taken her cell phone and had locked her inside the residence using deadbolts attached to the outside of the doors.

Finally on March 1, the man allowed the woman to leave, at which time she went to seek help.

Officers obtained and arrest warrant for Williams who was found by the Fugitive Task Force last week, then moved to the Bell County Jail on Friday.