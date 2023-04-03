Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 38-year-old Bell County woman has been arrested in connection with a child sex abuse investigation going back to December 2020.

Kimberly Corraine Findlater was booked into the Bell County Jail on Friday after being arrested on a warrant in the case charging her with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the investigation started when officers received a report of a man sexually abusing some children in Florida – then later in Killeen. Through the investigation, police said they allege that Kimberly Findlater, as party with the original suspect, was involved with abuse of a victim who was eleven years old at the time.

A complaint against Findlater was returned and the warrant was issued. She was found and arrested by Bell County Sheriff’s deputies.

Police report that the other suspect has not been arrested. Findlater remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – with her bond set at $100,000.