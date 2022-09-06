Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police report a 38-year-old woman has been arrested on robbery charges in connection with an incident that occurred Sunday morning at the Dollar General Store at 3008 Lake Road.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to this location at 10:38 a.m. – being told that items were taken and that the suspect left the store.

Miramontez said that when officers arrived, they were told a woman entered the store and started a disturbance – throwing items at store employees, then assaulting an employee with an umbrella.

While they were gathering information, they were advised that officers in the area found a woman matching a description the store employees mentioned. When the officers approached the woman, they said she became belligerent and threatened the officers.

Police said they were able to detain a woman, later identified as 38-year-old Brittney Dale Hall. They also recovered some of the items taken from the Dollar General Store.

Police said when Hall was taken to the Killeen City Jail, she spit on officers during the booking process.

Hall was charged with Robbery and Harassment of a Public Servant, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson and had bond set at a total of $160,000.