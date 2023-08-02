Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 27-year-old Killeen woman is being held in connection with the stabbing of another woman during an argument at a Killeen store.

Ana Jimenez remained in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday. Killeen Police were called to a store in the 600 block of North 10th Street on Monday in reference to a stabbing. Officers found the victim when they arrived.

Witnesses told officers that the victim was entering the store, when another woman approached and started yelling at her. As the other woman got close, an altercation ensued and the victim was stabbed, with the other woman fleeing the area.

Officers were able to confirm the witness statements by looking at security camera video. They also recovered a picture of the suspect and circulated it via e-mail to other officers.

Later that morning, patrol officers observed a woman matching the description walking and made contact with her. Officers said it appeared she gave a fictitious date of birth.

The woman was taken into custody, and was initially taken to the Killeen City Jail. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said she gave a statement regarding the stabbing after further interviews.

Ana Jimenez was then taken to the Bell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to identify, giving false information. Her bond on the two charges was set at a total of $151,100.