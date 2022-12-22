KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the murder of a 47-year-old woman.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:24 a.m. Thursday after receiving a 9-1-1 call in reference to a shooting victim in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim outside in an unfenced backyard of a residence.

The victim had an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Kila Nanette Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman at 3:26 a.m. No arrests have been made.

The department says this is the 20th murder victim for the City of Killeen in 2022. If you have any information about this murder, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.