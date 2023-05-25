Belton, Tx (FOX44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has indicted a 19-year-old woman in a 2022 case in which a woman was beaten in the head with a handgun.

Stephanie Perez was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that occurred in December 2022 on a Saturday night in the 1500 block of Lowes Boulevard in Killeen.

The victim told officers she was at that location for a child exchange with her child’s father.

During the exchange, she said the father wanted to discuss something the victim was not willing to talk about. As the victim was walking back to her own vehicle, a woman described as the child’s father’s girlfriend got out of their car and followed the victim.

When the victim declined to talk with her, the victim told police she pulled out a handgun and threatened her with it – then is accused of striking the victim more than once in the back of the head with the weapon before going back to the other car and leaving with the child’s father.

The victim was able to provide police with a description of the vehicle, which officers found later. Police said that a traffic stop was conducted, the vehicle was searched and a handgun was recovered.