Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has indicted 32-year-old Angelica Sharice Lamar Heggins for murder in connection with a September 1, 2023 fatal shooting on Atlas Avenue in Killeen.

Lamar Heggins was arrested five days after the shooting, picked up by U.S. Marshals at her home in Harker Heights.

She was charged with the shooting death of 22-year-old Valeria Favila, whom offices found with gunshot wound around 2:41 a.m. the previous Friday morning in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue. They performed life saving measured until paramedics arrived and took her to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Lamar Heggins has remained in the Bell County Jail since her arrest with her bond set at $1 million.