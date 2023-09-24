Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — DPS Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place overnight in Temple.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots in the 500 block of N. 12th Street at 12:59 a.m. Sunday morning. They say they found a woman with a firearm at the scene, who then aimed a weapon at them.

One officer fired their weapon, striking the woman. The officers provided medical assistance until an ambulance took her to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, where she later died.

The Temple Police Department called the Texas Rangers to investigate the shooting. The officer is on paid administrative leave while the investigation takes place, as is standard practice. An Internal Affairs investigation is also taking place.

Police have not released the name of the woman at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.