Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a woman Friday night. The crash took place near the intersection of Trimmier Road and Stagecoach Road.

According to the officers, 48-year-old Emily Santiago Figueroa was driving a white 2021 BMW SUV around 7 p.m. south on Trimmier. She was going fast when the SUV left the road and hit a concrete retaining wall.

Killeen EMS took Figueroa to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

At this time Killeen Police officers are not saying what caused Figueroa’s vehicle to leave the road and crash into the barrier. FOX 44 News will bring you more information when it becomes available.