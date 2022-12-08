Killeen (FOX 44) — A 23-year-old woman died after getting hit by a car while crossing a road Monday night in Killeen.

Tatiana Monae Mathis died from her injuries Tuesday and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey.

Killeen Police officers say Mathis was crossing in the 100 block of W. Elms Road when a black Lexus hit her as it merged into the turning lane to make a left onto Florence Road.

Officers found her lying in the roadway, and an ambulance took her to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. She was later transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.