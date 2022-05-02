Temple, Tx (Fox 44) – In an ironic twist, a woman giving Temple police information about a theft from the convenience store where she was working was herself arrested in another theft case altogether.

Police were called to the convenience store in the 3800 block of South 31st in Temple on Saturday to gather information on a theft which occurred there the day before.

They noticed the clerk who gave officers information about the theft had not properly filled out her driver’s license number on a form.

They then determined the clerk, identified as 36-year-old Shequita Chansonqui Washington, had two active warrants for her arrest. One warrant was out of Robinson for engaging in organized crime, and the other was a Bell County warrant for Class B theft.

Officers went back to the store about 10:00 p.m. Saturday, and arrested Washington. Her bond on those outstanding charges was set at $75,000.

Temple police said there was no evidence to indicate she was a suspect in the theft from the store where she was working.