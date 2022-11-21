Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police say it appears that a woman wounded Sunday morning was struck by a stray bullet in an incident of a man firing shots in the neighborhood.

Police were sent to the vicinity of Suzie Street and Andover Drive at 8:50 a.m. Sunday on a report of shots being fired. Officers arrived in moments and found a man outside of a residence in the 2600 block of Andover Drive.

As they investigated, officers discovered a stray bullet hit a woman who was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – where she was later listed as “stable.”

The man officers believe was firing the shots was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail, where he was awaiting formal charges on Monday morning.

Police said they believed he was a a Fort Hood soldier.