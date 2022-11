TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman has been wounded in an early morning shooting in Temple.

Officers responded at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N. 6th Street. When they arrived, they found one woman with a gunshot wound. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

No suspects have been identified. If you have any information on this shooting, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers

at 254-526-8477.