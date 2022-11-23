KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Killeen, while the suspect is in custody.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the Killeen Mall shortly before 8 pm in reference to a stabbing victim. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

The suspect was found and detained. He was transported to the Killeen City Jail.

This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community. This investigation is ongoing.