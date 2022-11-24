KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay more than 10,000 holiday wreaths at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery this Saturday at 10 a.m. The public is encouraged to participate.

The organization says this event will begin with a ceremony at the assembly area. Remarks will be given by LTG Sean Bernabe, Commanding General of III Corps and Fort Hood.

At the conclusion of this ceremony, family and friends of those buried at the cemetery will be invited to lay wreaths for their loved ones first. Volunteers will then lay wreaths at all remaining graves.

The organization says parking at the cemetery may be limited due to forecasted rain, so participants are encouraged to use the park and ride system to attend. Parking is at Texas A&M University Central Texas on Highway 201. Seven buses will transport passengers to and from the cemetery between 8 a.m. and noon.

Motorcyclists can also participate in the wreath escort to the cemetery. Riders should meet at 7 a.m. this Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center, located at 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.

This event comes after Wreath Preparation took place at the Killeen Special Events Center last weekend, where volunteers fluffed the silk wreaths and attached new bows before loading them on trucks for delivery to the cemetery.

Wreath Retrieval is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Volunteers will pick up the wreaths to be loaded on trucks for storage.

For more information on supporting the Wreath Project, you can visit WreathsforVets.org.