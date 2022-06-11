Bell County (FOX 44) — Temple police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 35. The first report came out that someone was going the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the interstate around 9:09 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one driver dead. They determined that driver crashed into another vehicle near exit 297 for Midway.

The other vehicle carried a mother and her three sons. An ambulance took them to Baylor Scott and White Children’s Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy on the deceased driver.

If you know anything about this crash, please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.