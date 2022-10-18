Bell County (FOX 44)) — 31-year-old Sambria Shaley Canty of Killeen has died from injuries she received in a crash on Oct. 15th.

Texas DPS Troopers say Canty was going south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 around 4:30 a.m. when her Cherolet Cruz collided with a 2007 GMC passenger van driven by a 58-year-old man from Duluth, Georgia.

The crash disabled Canty’s car, and that is when a 2019 Kenworth truck and a 2014 Toyota Tacoma slammed into it.

An ambulance took Canty to Baylor Scott & White in Temple. She died from her injuries Monday afternoon. No one else was injured in the crashes.’

Troopers are still investigating to determine why Canty was going the wrong way on I-35. Toxicology reports are pending.