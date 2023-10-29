Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police say two people are in the hospital Sunday morning after an overnight crash on I-35.

The crash involved three vehicles near mile marker 296 in the north bound lanes. The collision forces the interstate to close and significant traffic disruptions.

Police say one vehicle made a u-turn on the interstate and started driving south in the north bound lanes. The vehicle then slammed into two cars.

Officers diverted traffic onto the service roads as ambulances took the injured to a hospital. One of the victims is in serious condition. The interstate reopened around 6 a.m.

At this time, police are not saying why the vehicle started going in the wrong direction or if there are plans to file criminal charges. FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.